Hit and run victim is third recent fatal pedestrian death along Brook Rd.

HENRICO, Va. – There have been at least three pedestrian fatalities over a two-mile stretch of Brook Road, in seven months.

The most recent fatality occurred around 9:30 p.m., during a downpour, when a male – not identified yet by authorities, was trying to cross the street and a driver's side-view mirror swiped him and knocked him to the ground.

As the driver pulled over to help, Henrico Police said a white van without side windows and a silver bumper hit the man and drove off.

The victim died in the northbound lanes of Brook Road, just south of Hilliard Road.

Police are looking for the driver of the van.

"Somebody's conscience is going to get the best of them," said Thomas Rabee, who was walking up Brook Road Monday, to a cookout at the Lakeside Moose Family Center.

Henrico Police said it doesn't seem like either driver did anything wrong.

Henrico Police said they've seen an uptick in the number of people randomly crossing Brook Road. On March 17, 2018, Thomas Ross Morgan, age 55, died crossing Brook Road near the WaWa gas station at Ladd Street.

In November 2017, 49-year-old Ralph Lee Duvall, Jr. was struck and killed near the intersection of Brook and Parham Roads.

Police are still trying to identify the victim in Sunday’s hit and run, who is described as a white man in his early 40s with a beard, blue shorts, no shirt, and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.