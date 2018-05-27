Man missing for a week last seen at Urbanna home

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — The search continues for an Urbanna man who has been missing for a week.

Officials with the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office said 61-year-old Randolph Reginald “Reggie” Carter vanished on Sunday, May 20.

Deputies said a neighbor last saw Carter at his home on Big Stone Lane last Sunday.

According to his sister, the 61-year-old has not been seen since.

Carter is a described as a black make, 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-2779.

