Alberto to make landfall on Monday

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alberto will spend the rest of Sunday located off the west coast of Florida. Landfall is expected Monday morning in western Florida. Forecast winds speeds during landfall are around 60 mph.

Here is the forecast satellite and radar as the storm comes ashore:

Heavy rainfall will occur across the southeastern United States. The heaviest totals may exceed 10 inches. The majority of this will occur near landfall, but moisture will feed repeat thunderstorms in parts of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina.

The storm will weaken as moves up into the Tennessee River valley. The center of the storm will track up towards the Great Lakes, staying well west of Virginia.

Winds at different levels of the atmosphere will continue to transport tropical moisture into Virginia. This will keep a muggy feel in the air, and help any scattered storms that form to produce heavy rainfall.

The latest up-to-the-minute information on Alberto can be found in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

