Senior Alert issued for elderly Virginia man last seen Friday night

TAZEWELL, Va. — State Police have issued a Senior Alert for an elderly man last seen Friday night in Tazewell.

Police say 87-year-old Billy Frank Puckett was last seen at Riverside Drive at 9 p.m. and is believed to be in danger. He is described as a white male with blue eyes and gray hair, about six feet tall and weighing 285 pounds.

Puckett was last seen wearing a gray short sleeve Wrangler shirt, khaki pants, black velcro Reebok tennis shoes and a tan Richlands baseball cap. Police believe he is traveling in a white 1996 Ford F-150 pickup truck with the Virginia license plate VWE-9444.

Police say Puckett suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information on Puckett’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Virginia State Police at 1-276-228-3131.

