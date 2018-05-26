🇺🇸Holiday Weekend Forecast: When storms are most likely
5K raises money for Virginia War Memorial educational programs

Posted 10:03 pm, May 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:04PM, May 26, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. -- A run to honor the nation’s servicemen and women took place Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial.

The 7th annual T.G.A. (They Gave All) 5K presented by Priority Automotive traversed through historic Oregon Hill, Hollywood cemetery and back before finishing at 2nd Street.

All proceeds benefit the Virginia War Memorial's educational programs.

The war memorial will host the Commonwealth Memorial Ceremony on Monday morning to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.