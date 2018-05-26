5K raises money for Virginia War Memorial educational programs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A run to honor the nation’s servicemen and women took place Saturday at the Virginia War Memorial.

The 7th annual T.G.A. (They Gave All) 5K presented by Priority Automotive traversed through historic Oregon Hill, Hollywood cemetery and back before finishing at 2nd Street.

All proceeds benefit the Virginia War Memorial's educational programs.

The war memorial will host the Commonwealth Memorial Ceremony on Monday morning to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.