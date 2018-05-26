5-year-old hit by car in Greene County has serious injuries

GREENE COUNTY, Va. — A five-year-old was struck by an SUV in Greene County Saturday afternoon, WCAV reported.

The crash happened just after 3:15 p.m. on Rudolph Street in Ruckersville.

The Virginia State Police said aChevrolet SUV was headed north Rudolph Street in Ruckersville. on when the girl ran into the road.

Officials said the 32-year-old driver was unable to stop and hit the child.

However, troopers said he remained at the scene.

The child was transported to the University of Virginia Health System where she was listed in serious condition at last check.

Troopers said charges are pending consultation with the Greene County Commonwealth’s Attorney office.

The crash remains under investigation.