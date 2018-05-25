× Tim Reid’s “A Touch of Summer” Fashion Showcase

RICHMOND, Va.–Tim Reid Presents – 2018 Fashion Showcase by Legacy Media Institute, Saturday May 26, 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM, at RVA Eventspace, 1 East 4th Street, Richmond. The showcase features some of the best fashion experts, local designer Daphne Maxwell Reid, and International designers and models sponsored by Tim Reid Production. The Fashion Showcase is a benefit for the Legacy Media Institute. Tickets are between $35 – $50. Parking available in the lot on Hull between 4th and 5th Streets. For tickets and more information visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tim-reid-presents-2018-fashion-showcase-tickets-44417414683?aff=es2 or Facebook https://www.facebook.com/TimReidProductions2016/

Legacy Media Institute is a non-profit 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to bringing together leading professionals in the film and television industry, outstanding actors, and young men and woman who wish to pursue a career in the entertainment media. By means of its programs, the Institute seeks to promote excellence and accountability throughout the process of creating media that reflects a diverse global society.