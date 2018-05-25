Alberto forms near Mexico; here’s the impact for Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Subtropical Storm Alberto formed late Friday morning near the Yucatan Peninsula. A subtropical storm has features of both a tropical storm and a normal area of low pressure. Maximum winds were at 40 mph, and its movement was stationary. The National Hurricane Center is investigating the storm with hurricane hunter aircraft.

Alberto will increase in strength and track northward through the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. The current forecast track brings the center between central Louisiana and western Florida during Monday evening or Monday night.

Rainfall amounts will be heaviest near where the storm makes landfall, but moisture from Alberto will provide moderate to heavy rainfall at times later this weekend into next week.

Some the moisture will get drawn up into Virginia, and this will make any scattered storms that develop produce heavier amounts of rain. While our storms will be scattered, areas that see repeated storms have the potential to get over three inches of rain by the end of the month.

There is additional information available in the CBS 6 Hurricane Tracker.

