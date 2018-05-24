× Woman seriously injured after being hit by car in neighborhood

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – A Ruther Glen woman was seriously injured Thursday morning after she was struck by a car while walking in a Caroline County neighborhood.

At approximately, 7:05 a.m., Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Shannon Mill Drive in the subdivision of Caroline Pines.

After an investigation, the trooper determined that the driver of a 2009 Nissan Altima, identified as Kelly Scheps Brady, 28, failed to see the victim resulting in her being struck.

The victim, identified as Carrie Beth Bradley, 39, was walking in the subdivision with a friend when she was struck, according to State Police.

She was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Brady, who pulled over after the crash, has been charged with reckless driving.

The Crash remains under investigation.