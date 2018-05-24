Trump awards Medal of Honor to retired Navy SEAL

President Donald Trump on Thursday presented the Medal of Honor to Master Chief Special Warfare Operator Britt Slabinski, recalling the Navy SEAL’s heroism in a 2002 combat mission during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan when his teammate was thrown out of a helicopter.

“Today we induct a new name into the world’s most exclusive gathering of heroes,” Trump said as he introduced Slabinski.

According to the Navy’s official website, Slabinski led a team facing substantial enemy fire “in an attempt to rescue teammate Petty Officer First Class Neil Roberts during Operation ANACONDA in 2002. Master Chief Slabinski’s selfless actions throughout the 14-hour battle constituted gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty.”

Under Slabinski’s leadership, the team returned to the enemy stronghold on a “steep, icy mountain” to rescue their teammate.

Officials said that after a helicopter crash-landing and a teammate ejected from the aircraft, Slabinski mounted “a daring assault back to the mountain peak in an attempt to rescue their stranded teammate.”

The White House statement describes Slabinski facing sustained attacks “as he engaged in a pitched, close-quarters firefight against the tenacious and more heavily armed enemy forces.”

In addition, Slabinski “carried a seriously wounded teammate through waist-deep snow,” according to the Navy’s website, and continued to engage the enemy “until the mountain top could be secured and his team was extracted.”

Under Slabinski’s leadership, the team returned to the enemy stronghold on a “steep, icy mountain” to rescue their teammate.

“Britt and his team didn’t even hesitate for a moment … they went back to that mountain … they jumped out onto a furious onslaught of machine gun fire … and charged uphill toward the enemy,” Trump said.

In the face of dangerous air fire and a “treacherous descent,” Slabinski “tended to the wounded and coordinated their escape.”

Seven of the men who fought with Slabinski were in attendance Thursday, and Trump recognized each of them for their “unbelievable acts of bravery.” He also named each of the men who gave their lives on the mountain that day and thanked their gold star families.

“These were incredible, incredible men and you can be proud that they were in your family, and they are looking down and are incredibly proud of you,” he said.

Slabinski has received a number of other awards in recognition of his actions, including the Navy Cross and the Navy and Marine Corps Medal.