× RVA East End Festival 2018

RICHMOND, Va.– Music, arts, food and fun all planned for the RVA East End Festival 2018, returning for a third year Friday, May 25 from 5-9 pm and Saturday, May 26 from Noon-9 pm at the 17th Street Farmers Market. This year’s theme, “Sights and Sounds of Our Future”. as the festival will feature some of RVA’s talented youth musicians as well musical performances by local professionals, dancers and visual artists. This free family also features food and beverage vendors, boutique businesses and other community organizations. Special attractions for kids include Paw Patrol characters, RVA Hoop House, Jenn B-The Balloon Lady, and PBS Kids Ready to Learn, to name a few. The Brass Quintet and a String Ensemble from The Richmond Symphony Orchestra will kick off the event on Friday at 5:00 pm, followed by an eclectic mix of stage performances over the two-day event.

Volunteers are needed and can sign up here. For more information about the RVA East End Festival 2018 or to make a donation, visit www.rvaeastendfest.org. Proceeds from the festival support the music and visual arts programs at the Richmond East End Public Schools Bellevue Elementary, Chimborazo Elementary, Fairfield Court Elementary, George Mason Elementary, Woodville Elementary, Martin Luther King, Jr. Middle School, Armstrong High School and Franklin Military Academy.