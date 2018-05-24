Where you should eat this burger – and others – this weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — In this week’s Richmond food events round-up, Richmond food writer Robey Martin is focused on burgers… SO MANY BURGERS.

Inform

Sunday May 27

POP-UP ALERT

Lucy’s Restaurant (on 2nd Street) is headed to Ardent Craft Ales to strut their burger stuff, bringing three different types of burgers with them, Lucy’s sources local meat from nearby Monrovia Farms (Colonial Beach, Virginia), grass-fed and grain- finished Black Angus. Click here for additional information.

Engage

Saturday, May 26

ANOTHER POP-UP ALERT-MORE DELICIOUS BURGER

Cobra Burger swings into Saison for some meaty action. What is a Cobra Burger? A smash burger with a secret sauce using local beef. If you haven’t hit up one of their pop-ups, now is the time. Click here for information for where and when you can get your burger on.

Entertain

Thursday May 24

Supper at Sunset – The event (SOMEHOW) still has tickets. Usually sold-out, Supper at Sunset is a gorgeous feast benefiting Childsavers, a non-profit that assists children affected by trauma. The dinner features local restaurants like Brenner Pass and Saison and cocktails by The Jasper. To get tickets, head here.

Connect

Sunday, May 27

Get ready to dance all night with Mr. Fine Wine. He’s back and he’s going to Soulville. If you are feeling a dance party, this is the place for you to be. He will be spinning all night and there are cool cocktails – so why not shake it to some funky soul? Fill up your dance card here.