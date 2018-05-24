Where you should eat this burger – and others – this weekend in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — In this week’s Richmond food events round-up, Richmond food writer Robey Martin is focused on burgers… SO MANY BURGERS.
Sunday May 27
POP-UP ALERT
Lucy’s Restaurant (on 2nd Street) is headed to Ardent Craft Ales to strut their burger stuff, bringing three different types of burgers with them, Lucy’s sources local meat from nearby Monrovia Farms (Colonial Beach, Virginia), grass-fed and grain- finished Black Angus. Click here for additional information.
Saturday, May 26
ANOTHER POP-UP ALERT-MORE DELICIOUS BURGER
Cobra Burger swings into Saison for some meaty action. What is a Cobra Burger? A smash burger with a secret sauce using local beef. If you haven’t hit up one of their pop-ups, now is the time. Click here for information for where and when you can get your burger on.
Thursday May 24
Supper at Sunset – The event (SOMEHOW) still has tickets. Usually sold-out, Supper at Sunset is a gorgeous feast benefiting Childsavers, a non-profit that assists children affected by trauma. The dinner features local restaurants like Brenner Pass and Saison and cocktails by The Jasper. To get tickets, head here.
Sunday, May 27
Get ready to dance all night with Mr. Fine Wine. He’s back and he’s going to Soulville. If you are feeling a dance party, this is the place for you to be. He will be spinning all night and there are cool cocktails – so why not shake it to some funky soul? Fill up your dance card here.