RICHMOND, Va – Teams of 5-8 people will compete in events like a water balloon toss, three-legged race, capture the flag, cornhole and tug of war! Kaitlin S. Taylor and Mark DeBord from the Higher Achievement Young Professionals Board stopped by the studio. The 3rd Annual Field Day RVA 2018 will take place on Saturday, June 2nd. Check-in starts at 10:30 and the competition begins at 11.

To find out more or to register your team go to: http://www.fielddayrva.org/