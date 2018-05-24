RACC offering free pet adoptions for military; $20 for everyone else

RICHMOND, Va. — In celebration of Memorial Day, Richmond Animal Care and Control is waving adoption fees for all US military service members, active duty and veterans.

The adoption special will begin Friday, May 25 through Sunday, May 27.

In addition to the normal requirements for adoptions, the animal shelter said military ID will be needed for the free adoption.

Adoption fees for everyone else will be reduced from $100 to $20.

To adopt a pet from RACC, you must be 18 years of age or older, provide a current photo ID (driver’s license or state ID card), and provide a carrier for your adopted cat or a leash and collar for your adopted dog. You must also complete an adoption application form and interview process to ensure that each pet adopted will be matched to the most compatible new owner.

The regular price for adoptions in $100, which includes a spay or neuter procedure, age-appropriate vaccinations, flea/tick treatment while in shelter, Heartworm/FIV test, and a microchip.

The adoption center is open Wednesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday’s from noon to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

For more information about the adoption process click here.