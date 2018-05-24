Middleton Heating & Air celebrates 20 years with a tune-up special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - President and CEO of Middleton Heating & Air Inc., Dan Middleton shared about a HVAC tune-up special the company is currently offering to celebrate over 20 years of being in business.

Right now Virginia This Morning viewers can receive a HVAC Tune-up for just $49 by using the promo code: CBS6

Middleton Heating & Air Inc

8436 Erle Road (Suite #2)

Mechanicsville, VA

For more information visit www.middletonhvac.com or call (804) 684-8998.

{THIS SEGMENT SPONSORED BY MIDDLETON HEATING & AIR INC.}