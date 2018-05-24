Flying Squirrels get another Richmond native on the roster

RICHMOND, Va. – Never has a baseball player been so happy to be sent down a level.

Connor Overton was assigned to the Richmond Flying Squirrels earlier this week. He had been pitching out of the bullpen at the San Francisco Giants AAA affiliate in Sacramento where he pitched 4 1/3 innings in two appearances, but the Giants want to see him get more work.

So the Atlee High School product is now putting on the jersey of the team he watched as a kid.

“When I got that call, it was exciting” Overton said from Binghamton, NY where the Squirrels were playing the Rumble Ponies. “Growing up watching the Squirrels, it was a dream come true to play in front of the home town.”

“It’s pretty exciting” Overton continued. “It’s just cool to represent my hometown. It’s just surreal”.

Overton was originally signed by the Giants back in August of 2016, but is coming off Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm which caused him to miss all of 2017.

This year, he has thrown 12 1/3 innings in 6 games at the A and AAA level with a combined 2.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

“I feel like I’m throwing pretty well right now” Overton explained. “It was more of a mental challenge than it was physically (overcoming surgery). I don’t know how to explain it. It’s like ‘Man, I have to get up and do the same thing over and over again for the next year’. ”

“But it’s definitely paying off”.

Overton and the Squirrels are on the road over the Memorial Day weekend. They return to the Diamond on Tuesday, June 29th. He becomes the second Richmond native to play for the Flying Squirrels following former J.R. Tucker standout Matt Wynn.