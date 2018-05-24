× Busch Gardens honors veterans with free admission to park

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, Busch Gardens Williamsburg is saluting veterans with free admission.

The U.S. veteran and up to three guests will be get free admission into the amusement park from May 24 through July 4.

“The men and women who serve this country in the U.S. Armed Services are incredibly important, and we’re proud to extend our gratitude to these brave men and women and their families,” said John Reilly, interim CEO of SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment. “We hope this invitation to all veterans allows them to make incredible memories with their families at our parks.”

Veterans must redeem their complimentary single-day ticket(s) online.

The offer is available online only and is not available at the park’s ticket windows. Veterans and their guests can redeem their one-time free admission anytime between May 25 and July 4.

Since the Waves of Honor program began in 2005, more than 9 million active military, veterans and their families have visited the parks for free.