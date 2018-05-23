Woman and dog wounded in separate Richmond shootings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating two separate shooting in Richmond that left a woman and a dog wounded.

The first shooting occurred around 3:00 p.m. when a woman was shot in the 1200 block of Oakwood Avenue. Crime Insider sources say the female victim was shot by a suspect on a bicycle.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

The woman was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Shortly after the first shooting, police were called to a shooting during an attempted robbery in the 1000 block of N. 20th Street. No humans were injured in the shooting, but a dog suffered a gunshot wound. The dog’s condition is unknown at this time.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or http://www.7801000.com.

