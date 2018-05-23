Man rescues woman from car stalled in flood water: ‘Somebody is trapped’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A Richmond man found himself in rescue mode after fast-moving storms brought more rain to the already saturated region Tuesday evening.

Otis Lambert was inside his Southside home on Kendall Road home when he heard a car horn, so he looked out the window.

"And I see the Lexus with the light still running and I'm like, 'Somebody is trapped inside,'" Lambert recalled.

Lambert said he couldn't see the road, just water and a car tilted and someone saying, "Help me!"

As a result, Lambert made his way outside, waded through the water and "tried to calm her down as much as possible."

The driver of the stalled car talked to CBS 6 reporter Jon Burkett about being rescued Tuesday night.

"I proceeded down the road and it looked like I could go through it," she said. "And as I was going through it, my car started tilting to the side."

Less than 24 hours later, the burgundy Lexus is still tilted, leaning down into the ditch.

Lambert said that is the exact location where a van got stuck just three days before.

Kendall Road, which often floods during wet weather, was completely blocked off for the past couple of days.

Lambert said city officials told him the area "is on the list" to get upgraded for larger pipes to improve drainage.

However, with more rain forecast and the ground saturated, he worries flood waters could reach his home.