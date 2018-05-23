× Family views body camera footage of unarmed, naked man shot on I-95

RICHMOND, Va. – Family members said their stance remains the same, after viewing body camera footage of the interstate altercation between Marcus-David Lamar Peters and a Richmond Police Department officer.

Sister Princess Blanding spoke to reporters after viewing the video with her uncle.

She said it was hard to watch but showed that her brother was unarmed.

“Our stance has not changed, Marcus did not deserve to be killed, Marcus deserved help,” Blanding said. “He was very clearly was in distress, major distress and he needed help, not death.”

Marcus Peters was naked when he charged at an officer on the interstate. Richmond Police Officer Michael Nyantakyi, a 10-year-veteran of the force, had followed Peters after he hit a vehicle and drove away.

Richmond Police said Peters charged Officer Nyantakyi, who deployed his taser to disable Peters, but that proved ineffective, so the officer shot his gun at an unarmed Peters. The officer did not have backup during the incident.

Princess Blanding vowed to fight for justice for her brother, though she didn’t comment directly on what she saw in the video.

Chief Alfred Durham will release the footage to the media at some point, and Blanding said she is okay with that.

She said the family has received a lot of support and she knows a lot of people want to see it.

Marcus Peters’ parents did not watch the video.

The sister said she spoke in depth with Chief Durham about training and she questioned again why the department doesn’t equip officers with sedatives to use in a situation like this.

She and her family’s attorney Jonathan Halperin expressed their opinion that Marcus Peters was clearly in distress and needed help, instead of the use of deadly force.

Blanding said she wants to be part of a movement to push for change in police policies that would require officers to use other methods (besides shooting someone) to restrain a suspect.

She teared up while talking about her brother and who he was. Blanding said the behavior he displayed was totally out of character.

Multiple friends and acquaintances have come forward to say Peters was the best person they knew, and that the former honor student was always positive and encouraging.

Blanding said she never once got a glimpse of any mental health issue and that was the last thing she could have ever imagined for her brother.

She is still trying to piece together the events of that day.

Blanding said her brother taught biology at Essex High School where she worked as an administrator.

“I was looking for him at the end of the day, and I couldn’t find him, and I went up to his room multiple times, and he wasn’t there,” Blanding said.

She believes he left the school around 4 p.m. and went to the home he shared with his girlfriend.

“She did say that he had come home briefly, they had spoken, greeted each other and he told her he needed to go to the Jefferson. He was due to come back home to return a textbook,” Blanding said.

The girlfriend told CBS 6 reporter Melissa Hipolit that Peters told her he loved her and would be back, he just needed to talk to a co-worker at The Jefferson Hotel.

Peters worked security there on the weekends.

“Nobody has told us what has transpired during the time he was at The Jefferson. There’s a lot of unanswered questions and missing puzzle pieces that we will continue to fight for,” Blanding said.

Sources told CBS 6 Peters arrived at The Jefferson without a shirt and was acting strange and disorderly.

They said police were called but before they arrived Peters left the hotel, took off his clothes, got in his car, and drove off.

Reporter Shelby Brown CBS 6 will have more information at 5 p.m. on WTVR.com and TV.