Man who allegedly killed woman and her son gets capital murder charges

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Derrell Keith Williams has been served with warrants for two counts of capital murder and two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The capital murder charges are related to the homicide of a Henrico mother and her 15-year-old teenage son, who were both found shot and “suffering from obvious signs of trauma” last November by police who responded to a 911 call in the 4200 block of Fayette Circle.

Family and police sources said that Renita Wells was married to Derrell Williams and the violence was domestic-related. Wells died at the scene and her son Jaishaun Williams was transported to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Williams was arrested by Virginia State Police on I-64 in New Kent, after troopers said he ran from them.

Family said Wells was scared of her husband and that her son died protecting his mother.

“I just told her the other day to get a restraining order on him because she was afraid,” sister Rachelle Wells remembered.

The teen’s brother, John Pettaway, said that Jaishaun told him in school that he was going to “end up beating up Darell.”

“I never thought that would be the last time I talked to my little brother,” Pettaway said.

Wells is survived by two other sons, one of whom is one year old.