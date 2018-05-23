× Missing mother, child found in Colonial Heights

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — A missing mother and her three-year-old son, reported missing by Colonial Heights Police, were found unharmed shortly after the missing person alert went out Wednesday morning.

Brittany Brooks, 27, left her East Westover Avenue home at about 1 a.m. Wednesday, following a fight with family members. She took her three-year-old son with her.

Less than an hour after police issued a missing person alert at 9:15 a.m., both mother and child were found unharmed.