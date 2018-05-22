Dog dies in Richmond house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A 12-year-old Pit bull named Blue died in a Tuesday morning house fire, the dog's owner said and Richmond Fire investigators confirmed.

The family that rented the house along the 3300 block of Woodys Lane in South Richmond was not home at the time of the fire.

When firefighters arrived at the home, at about 3 a.m., they reported seeing flames in the front of the home.

It took firefighters about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire.

Investigators are now trying to determine the cause of the fire.

