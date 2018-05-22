Hour-by-hour look at Tuesday night’s storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Rain chances will increase Tuesday afternoon and evening as an upper-level storm system and associated cold front moves into the region.

Storms could be severe, with damaging winds as the primary threat.

Heavy rain and potentially large hail could accompany storms.

There is a Slight Risk for severe weather north of I-64, and a Marginal Risk south of Interstate 64.

A few showers and storms will still be possible on Wednesday as the front finally moves through the area.

Here's a look at the hour-by-hour forecast.

Expect dry conditions Thursday and Friday as weak high pressure settles over the region.

Moisture from the tropics will stream into the region this weekend, and with modest upper-level energy, showers and thunderstorms will become more likely by late in the weekend.

Showers and storms look probable on both Sunday and Memorial Day.