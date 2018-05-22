Shaynefully Delicious five flavor pound cake

RICHMOND, Va – Great friend of our show Shayne Rogers demonstrated how to make a five-flavor pound cake. She gave tips for getting your cake out of the bundt pan in perfect condition!

Cake

1 c butter, room temperature

½ c Crisco

3 c granulated sugar

5 eggs, room temperature, beaten

3 c all-purpose flour

½ t baking powder

1 c milk, room temperature

1 t coconut flavor

1 t rum extract

1 t butter flavor

1 t lemon extract

1 t vanilla

Glaze

1 c granulated sugar

½ c water

1 t coconut flavor

1 t rum extract

1 t butter flavor

1 t lemon extract

1 t vanilla extract

1 t almond extract

Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Coat Bundt or tube pan with a mixture of 1 part flour, 1 part vegetable oil and 1 part Crisco using a pastry brush. Cream butter, Crisco and sugar until lightened and fluffy. Add eggs, all at once and beat until incorporated. Whisk together flour and baking soda. Mix in dry ingredients alternating with milk, beginning and ending with the dry ingredients. Spoon into prepared pan and bake for 90 minutes. The sides will be coming away from the pan and a skewer inserted into the cake will come out clean. While the cake is baking prepare the glaze. Add all ingredients to a small sauce pan, stir constantly until mixture comes to a rolling boil and sugar has dissolved. When the cake has been removed from the oven pour one third of the glaze over the cake while it is still in the pan. Cool for 10 minutes, using a knife or a spatula to loosen the cake, invert it onto a cooling rack over a baking sheet. Spoon the remaining glaze over the top of the cake. Serve with berries for a delicious spring or summer treat!