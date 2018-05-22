× Petersburg house catches fire for second time

PETERSBURG, Va. — A fire destroyed a vacant home in Petersburg last night.

The fire happened at around 9:15 p.m. at the 200 block of Fillmore Street. The same house caught fire in October last year.

Officials say the house was already engulfed in flames when firefighters got there, so they stayed on the scene to monitor hot spots. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, as well as a state police arson dog, were also called to the scene.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire. However, they say it could have been set on purpose.