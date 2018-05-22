× Motorcyclist killed in crash on I-95 in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on I-95 southbound in Petersburg Tuesday evening.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash at approximately 7:28 p.m., at southbound I-95 at the Washington Street exit (exit 52).

State Police said they are in the preliminary stages of their investigation, but confirmed a motorcycle operator died at the scene.

All southbound lanes are closed near Washington St. due to the crash. There is currently a 1.5-mile backup. Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.