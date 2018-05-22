× Louisa child seriously injured in accidental shooting by older brother

LOUISA, Va. — A Louisa toddler has life-threatening injuries from an accidental shooting, confirmed Major Donald A. Lowe with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

An older brother, age four, shot the toddler, who is age two, Major Lowe confirmed. The toddler has life-threatening injuries.

The mother was home alone with the two children when the shooting occurred. The child picked up the gun and thought it was a toy gun, authorities said. The toddler was shot in the chest.

This is a developing news story and a CBS 6 crew is headed to the scene.

The sheriff’s office has asked CBS 6 not to name the street where the incident occurred, as they are still working to notify family. The shooting occurred near the Goochland/Louisa line.