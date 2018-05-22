Jazzed up Seafood Arugula Salad

RICHMOND, Va – Chef Bobby Davis from Meadowbrook Country Club created a delicious seafood arugula salad and topped it with flavorful crab cakes and succulent sautéed shrimp. He drizzled the finished dish with a homemade blackberry vinaigrette and paired it with a signature blackberry mojito.

Chef Bobby gave us a tasty preview of what’s on the menu at the 7th Annual Jazz Inside Out event presented by the Virginia Higher Education Fund Friday, June 8th from 7pm to 11pm at the Meadowbrook Country Club on Cogsbill Road. For More Information visit http://vahigheredfund.com/event-tickets/