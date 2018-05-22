× Former Chesterfield deputy arrested for sexual battery of inmate

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A former Chesterfield County deputy has been arrested for sexual battery of female inmate earlier this year.

Stephen C. Neal, 51, of Chesterfield, was arrested without incident Tuesday and charged with one count of Carnal Knowledge of an Inmate. The Class 6 felony is punishable with a term of imprisonment of one to five years.

Investigators say the incident occurred to a female inmate on March 5, 2018 while Neal was serving as a Deputy Sheriff and on duty assigned to the jail.

“The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office immediately conducted an internal investigation which concluded with the termination of Neal,” according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson.

Neal had been employed with the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office from January 17, 2017 to March 5, 2018.

He is being held without bond.

