Enjoy This “Fridge To Fork” Summer Tropical Smoothie

RICHMOND, Va – Ellen Davis from the popular blog “Fridge to Fork” gave us some tips for swapping out sugary sodas for a healthy tropical green smoothie. Her secret ingredient is Alkaline water.
You can see more recipes from Ellen on her website: http://www.fridgetofork.com/
Tropical Green Smoothie
Prep Time: 5 minutes
Serves: 2 people
Ingredients
* 2 cups fresh spinach
* 2 cups TEN Spring Water
* 1 cup frozen diced mango
* 1 cup frozen diced pineapple
* 1 banana
* 1 avocado
Preparation
1. Add all ingredients to a blender.
2. Pureé until smooth.
3. Pour into two glasses and enjoy.
Tips
If you make this smoothie often, try mixing things up by adding in the following:
* 2 tablespoons peanut butter
* 2 tablespoons chia seeds
* 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes
You can also swap kale (or any leafy dark green) out for the spinach.