Enjoy This “Fridge To Fork” Summer Tropical Smoothie

RICHMOND, Va – Ellen Davis from the popular blog “Fridge to Fork” gave us some tips for swapping out sugary sodas for a healthy tropical green smoothie. Her secret ingredient is Alkaline water.

You can see more recipes from Ellen on her website: http://www.fridgetofork.com/

Tropical Green Smoothie

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2 people

Ingredients

* 2 cups fresh spinach

* 2 cups TEN Spring Water

* 1 cup frozen diced mango

* 1 cup frozen diced pineapple

* 1 banana

* 1 avocado

Preparation

1. Add all ingredients to a blender.

2. Pureé until smooth.

3. Pour into two glasses and enjoy.

Tips

If you make this smoothie often, try mixing things up by adding in the following:

* 2 tablespoons peanut butter

* 2 tablespoons chia seeds

* 2 tablespoons unsweetened coconut flakes

You can also swap kale (or any leafy dark green) out for the spinach.