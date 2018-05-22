Chesterfield Police warns residents to avoid area due to severe flooding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Chesterfield Police are warning residents to avoid the area of Amster Road and Starview Court due to severe flooding.

Police confirmed that officers, along with Chesterfield Fire and EMS have shut down the area and are checking on affected community members.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said the flooding includes areas around Cloverleaf Lake Apartments.

Crews are assisting some residents that were stuck in high water in their vehicles as well as assisting some residents from their apartments.

Safety experts advise to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.” That means avoid driving or walking though flooded areas.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.

