TemperPack to create 141 jobs in Henrico

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Richmond-based TemperPack is creating more than 140 jobs in Henrico. Found in 2015, TemperPack creates eco-friendly packaging used to ship groceries, meals, and medication that was purchased online.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Monday TemperPack planned to invest $10.4 million into establishing a Henrico manufacturing operation, it’s second in the Commonwealth.

“I am thrilled to see this innovative company growing and expanding into Henrico County,” Governor Northam said in a statement. “TemperPack’s success demonstrates that the Richmond region and Virginia are ideal locations for entrepreneurs.”

TemperPack co-founder and co-CEO Brian Powers, described by Virginia Commerce and Trade Secretary Brian Ball as a “visionary millennial,” called Virginia an ideal location for the growing business.

“[Virginia’s] diverse and talented workforce, its pro-business policies, and its geographic location, allows us to easily service the entire East Coast and beyond,” Powers said. “We couldn’t ask for a better partner in business as we continue to expand.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will provide consultative services and funding to TemperPack for helping to create new jobs.

