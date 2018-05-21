× Ex-softball coach sentenced to 184 years in prison

CULPEPER, Va. — Cathy S. Rothgeb, who coached softball at Orange County High School and youth leagues in Orange and Spotsylvania Counties was sentenced to 184 years in prison, according to online court records.

The 57-year-old Stanley, Virginia woman was charged with 46 counts of sexual assault.

“On Tuesday, November 28, 2017, Virginia State Police served [Rothgeb] with four counts of object sexual penetration, four counts of forcible sodomy and four counts of indecent liberties with a juvenile by a custodian. The additional indictments were handed up by a Spotsylvania County grand jury,” according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson. “Rothgeb continues to be held without bond at the Central Virginia Regional Jail.”

Rothgeb turned herself in to state police after she was initially indicted in Orange.

“The original and latest charges stem from two females have come forward to state police investigators concerning alleged sexual abuse during Rothgeb’s tenure as a volunteer softball coach in Orange and Spotsylvania counties,” the state police spokesperson said. “The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Culpeper Field Office initiated its investigations in the summer of 2016.”

Rothgeb coached softball from the 1980s through the early 2000s.