Baltimore County officer shot while investigating suspicious activity
A Baltimore County Police Department officer has been fatally shot in Perry Hall Monday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WJZ.
According to reports, the officer was shot in the head, WJZ reported. A council man said the officer was shot while investigating suspicious activity in the neighborhood.
The shooting happened near Bel Air Rd. and Klausmier Rd. Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place as police continue to search for the shooter.
The officer was taken to Medstar Franklin Square following the shooting, but was pronounced dead a short time later, reported WJZ.
No further details have been released at this time.
This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.