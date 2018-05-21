× Baltimore County officer shot while investigating suspicious activity

A Baltimore County Police Department officer has been fatally shot in Perry Hall Monday afternoon, according to CBS affiliate WJZ.

According to reports, the officer was shot in the head, WJZ reported. A council man said the officer was shot while investigating suspicious activity in the neighborhood.

The shooting happened near Bel Air Rd. and Klausmier Rd. Nearby residents are being told to shelter in place as police continue to search for the shooter.

The officer was taken to Medstar Franklin Square following the shooting, but was pronounced dead a short time later, reported WJZ.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

#BREAKING | #WJZ has confirmed the officer shot in Baltimore County is a woman and she has died: https://t.co/CnkxdqRl39 — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) May 21, 2018

Residents in the area of Belair Road and Klausmeier Road should shelter in place due to ongoing #BCoPD incident. Motorists should avoid Belair Road from Forge Road to Ebenezer Road. #BCoPD is searching for an armed suspect. More info when available. ^NL — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 21, 2018