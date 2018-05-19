Watch live weather coverage from CBS 6 until 8 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. — Watch live weather coverage on a special edition of CBS 6 News with Greg McQuade and Mike Stone from 7 to 8 a.m. here on WTVR.com, the CBS 6 Facebook page or our digital subchannel, 6.3 [Comcast 206, Verizon 466].

While rain amounts won’t be as heavy today, we will still see periods of showers and thunderstorms, especially this morning through mid-afternoon. Locally heavy downpours may produce more than an additional inch of rainfall. A flood watch remains in effect into this evening. There may be a few breaks in the clouds in some spots, which may allow some stronger storms to develop late this afternoon. Highs will range from the mid 70s to the lower 80s.

Many areas rivers, including the James, continue to rise rapidly. Click here for the latest river levels and forecasts. If you live near a river or stream, be alert for quick increases in the water levels.