Celebrity Waiter Experience raises money for Super Bowl champ’s foundation

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmonder and former NFL player Michael Robinson’s star-studded Celebrity Waiter Experience took place Friday night at Richmond’s historic Main Street Station.

Robinson was joined by former Meadowbrook and UVa. standout, and now Redskins tackle, Morgan Moses, fellow Varina alumni Andre Branch and Maurice Canady, who are with the Dolphins and Ravens respectively. Steelers Hall of Famer Franco Harris was here as well as Richard Sherman and De’Angelo Hall.

“I told him, ‘Anytime he asks, I’ll be here,'” Sherman said. “He’s always been a great friend, teammate. He would do anything for us, so I would do anything for him.”

Along with Robinson ‘s appearances with the Flying Squirrels and his annual football camp on Saturday, this is the biggest weekend of the year for his foundation.

“It’s to raise money for Excel to Excellence,” Robinson said. “So that we can have enough funds so that we can have the right programming… to affect the young people of our communities. It’s about holding our kids accountable for their success, simply put.”

