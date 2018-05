Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Va. – Fire crews were dispatched to a house fire in Chester early Saturday morning.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Lt. Jason Elmore said firefighters were called to a home in the 4600 block of Bruce Street just before 12:45 a.m.

Elmore said it took an hour to get the fire under control.

No one was hurt, but one adult was displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the victim.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire, which remains under investigation.