Video shows break-in suspect kick in glass door of Forest Hill business

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect who is accused of breaking into two Forest Hill businesses Wednesday.

The suspect was captured on Surveillance video breaking into a business in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue by kicking in the glass door.

In the video, the man is seen rummaging through drawers inside the business. Nothing was reported missing.

Police responded to the business at approximately 5:10 a.m. for the report of a burglar alarm.

While on scene investigating, officers heard glass breaking from another business in the same block of Forest Hill Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers found shattered glass from the front glass door of the business. Change was reported stolen.

The suspect, described as a black male with a medium complexion, fled on foot and was last seen running from the parking lot toward Gravel Hill Road.

He was last seen wearing a gray head cover, a dark blue T-shirt, dark pants and brown shoes.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about the identity of the suspect to call third Precinct Detective M. Sacksteder at (804) 646-1068 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

