The Kingsmill Championship returns to Williamsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 2018 Kingsmill Championship will be contested on the River Course at Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg, VA.Tournament Director Matthew Schulze filled us in on the tournament and what fans could expect to see at the event.



The 2018 Kingsmill Championship presented by Geico is Monday, May 14 through Sunday, May 20 at the Kingsmill Resort in Williamsburg.



For more information you can call (757) 253-3985 or visit http://www.thekingsmillchampionship.com



{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY THE KINGSMILL CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY GEICO}