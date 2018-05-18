× Officials: Virginia inmate killed during in-cell attack

BIG STONE GAP, Va. – An inmate at Wallens Ridge State Prison has died Friday after officials say he was killed during an attack by another inmate.

Officials with the Virginia Department of Corrections say the attack happened inside a cell and the incident is under investigation.

The 55-year-old man, who has not been identified pending notification of family, was pronounced dead at Lonesome Pine Hospital at approximately 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The inmate was serving a life sentence plus 207 years for multiple robbery convictions, larceny, assault and battery, carjacking, and kidnap/abduction, among other charges.

Wallens Ridge State Prison is located in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.