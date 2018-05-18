Flash Flood washes away Hanover road

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — A flash flood washed out a section of Greenwood Road, near Winns Church Road, in Hanover.

High water closed several roads in Hanover County Friday morning

Bullfield Road at Farm Hill Lane.

11000 block of Cauthorne Road between Nash Lane and the Henrico County line.

11200 block of Cross Corner Road between Blunts Bridge Road and River Land Hill.

Parsons Road between Beaverdam Road and Jericho Road.

Scotchtown Road at Rockets Mill Road.

14100 block of Rosmarin Road.

14200 block of Horseshoe Bridge Road W. Patrick Henry Road and Horseshoe Ford Road.

18200 block of Shiloh Church Road between Parsons Road and Woodson Mill Road.

Doswell Road at Kings Dominion Boulevard.

Doswell Road at Washington Highway.

16100 block of Short Cut Road between Pleseants Circle and Kings Dominion Boulevard.

Yowell Road at Elmont Road.

Cold Harbor Road at Sedan Road.

Pole Green Road between Tarragon Road and Tate Lane.

11000 block of Gould Hill Road between Arrowhead Road and Hazelwood Drive.

There are also a number of roads in the county with high water, but remain passable.

Please drive carefully and do NOT attempt to go around barricades. Thank you! #turnarounddontdrown