Flood threat continues with more rain ahead

RICHMOND, Va. -- Some parts of Virginia have seen over eight inches of rain since mid-week. A stalled front is sitting across central Virginia, and a stream of moisture is being transported up from the tropics. This has created a cycle of frequent showers and storms with extremely heavy rainfall.

Click here for the latest flood alerts.

Here is a doppler radar plot of estimated rainfall over the past few days. We have highlighted just some of the higher totals. Keep in mind, this is a computer estimate, and you might have received more or less than what is indicated.

More bands of showers and storms will continue from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning. Additional rainfall totals of one to three inches are likely, with the potential for more than five inches.

All of this rainfall has been causing a rapid rise on rivers. The James River will reach a few feet above flood stage this weekend.

The level of the Meherrin River near Lawrenceville will triple between Friday afternoon and Saturday afternoon.

Click here for the latest river stages and forecasts.

Rain chances will lower Saturday afternoon, and rain chances on Sunday will be much more scattered.

