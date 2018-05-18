Photos show Echo Lake flooding Springfield Road

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — Flooding closed Springfield Road at Echo Lake Park Friday morning in Henrico County.

Photos and video showed water spilling over the lake’s dam and gushing over the guardrails spilling onto the road.

The force of the water dragged debris from downstream and onto the road. Some of that debris, including a picnic table from the park, ended up snagged in the fencing.

Some of the park’s trails were also flooded.

Later that morning, VDOT crews were spotted inspecting the bridge for any signs of possible damage.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone said more showers and storms will develop again this afternoon into this evening as a stationary front draped over central Virginia, combined with tropical air moving in from the south, will unleash more torrential rainfall.

Where storms persist, an additional 1-3″ of rain is likely with the potential for over 5″. Localized higher amounts are possible.

Many areas rivers, including the James, are forecast to rise rapidly and go above flood stage. Click here for the latest river levels and forecasts.

“If you live near a river or stream, be alert for quick increases in the water levels,” Stone warned.

Depend on WTVR.com and CBS 6 News for complete coverage of the rising waters.