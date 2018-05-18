× Driver who struck tree dies five days after Chesterfield crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. — A 30-year-old man died five days after a single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating the crash, which occurred in the 13800 block of Happy Hill Road around 1:40 a.m. on Saturday, May 12.

Police said the driver was traveling east in a silver Kia Optima on Happy Hill Road when the driver ran off the road, spun and struck a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, Dale L. Williams, 30, was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Williams, of the 13900 block of Happy Hill Road, died on May 17.

Police continue their investigation into this crash.