New radio station Boomtown Richmond features classic songs, DJs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Across from the J. C. Penney inside Regency Mall in Henrico, a new business has moved in offering free trips into the past.

Central Virginia's newest radio station, "Boomtown Richmond" is on the air.

As morning DJ Jeff McKee put it to listeners, "We're the little station that could, and did!"

Pat Fadool, a regular Regency mall walker, said she was thrilled with the new station. She said she listened to it on her iPad and often waved to the DJs during her laps.

"I love it, cause I'm from the 50's and 60's. Love the music," she said.

Station President Michael Mazursky said the type of music many people love, wasn't being played on the radio anymore.

"Something like 600,000 people in Richmond are over 35 or 45 and part of the Baby Boomer movement. And with the variety of music we're playing, the Rock 'n' Roll, pop music, and soul music, kind of all blended together where it's just one great song after another, we felt that would really work here," he said.

The music format isn't the only thing unique about "Boomtown Richmond."

The studio has a giant floor to ceiling window to see and interact with mall goers, and the floor leading into the station is referred to as "Tie-Dye Way" due to its psychedelic paint job.

Mazursky called it "probably the most unique floor in Richmond."

With longtime local DJs and 40 years of various genres of music to choose from, "Boomtown Richmond" is hoping you'll take the time to give them a listen.

"Boomtown Richmond" can be heard on FM 94.1 and 92.9, on AM 1540 and 1450.

You can also tell "Alexa" to play Boomtown Richmond and they are always streaming on their website.

Soon they hope to have their own mobile app.