Clogged drain blamed for flooding Petersburg street: ‘It just comes back’

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A Petersburg family is asking the CBS 6 Problem Solvers for help addressing flooding along Monticello Street at South Boulevard.

Folks who live on the block said the flooding is so bad that they have to use another route when rain is in the forecast.

"This looks good,” Juanita Edmonds said. “But on a bad day, [like] yesterday, it went from this side of the street to across the street -- covered.”

Edmonds, who has lived in her home for four years, said she quickly learned that if a section of the street floods if there is heavy rain.

Video from April 25th and pictures of the aftermath from Wednesday's storm show just how high the water rose.

"Two weeks later, here we are again,” Edmonds said.

Ashley White, who also lives nearby, said the flooding has worsened.

"I know I'm going to have to take the opposite way to get to my destination and not come this way," White said.

Edmonds said she has tried to help alleviate the problem herself.

"I go and try and get out whatever trash is right there at the front of the sewer," she said.

And Edmonds said she has called city crews, who she has seen dispatched to her block. But she said that does not solve the problem.

"It just comes back," Edmonds said.

After CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil contacted officials at city hall, a crew came out to clear the storm drain.

City officials provided a statement, which reads in part:

"The water concentrated in the Monticello area has been cleared and public works crews will continue to closely monitor it over the weekend.

Residents in the area were told city crews will "ensure they have access to their vehicles over the weekend."

