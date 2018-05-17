Head-on crash closes Jeff Davis Highway on Southside

RICHMOND, Va. – A head-on crash has shutdown a portion of Jeff Davis Highway on Richmond’s Southside Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened on Jeff Davis near the Auto Zone store between Courtland Street and Bells Road.

“The guy in the gray SUV was traveling north. This guy was traveling south,” reporter Jon Burkett said pointing to a green Jeep Cherokee with a smashed-in front end.

A witness said the driver of the gray SUV lost control, traveled across the median and slammed head-on into the Cherokee.

One person was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Burkett said.

