“Excel 2 Excellence” Celebrity Waiter Event

Posted 4:41 pm, May 17, 2018, by , Updated at 05:07PM, May 17, 2018

RICHMOND, Va.– NFL Analyst and Superbowl Champion Michael Robinson is back in town to promote his “Excel 2 Excellence” program, which is in the process of turning the old Varina library into a learning center for youth and adults. “Excel 2 Excellence” is hosting the popular 2018 Celebrity Waiter event Friday, May 18th from 7pm – 11pm at Main Street Station and the public is invited.

The Celebrity Waiter event is a fundraising event with food and drinks being served by NFL and NBA stars that include:

  • Richard Sherman (49ers)
  • Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders)
  • Victor Cruz (Chicago Bears)
  • Morgan Moses (Washington Redskins)
  • Andre Branch (Miami Dolphins)
  • Maurice Canaday (Baltimore Ravens)
  • Matt Forte (NY Jets)
  • Steve Smith Sr. (Retired NFL)
  • Warren Sapp (Retired NFL)
  • Troy Daniels (Phoenix Suns)
  • Franco Harris (Steelers Retired)

You can find out more information and get your tickets here: http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/celebrity-waiter-2018.html

2018 Celebrity Waiter Experience, Friday, May 18, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Main Street Station, 1500 East Main Street, Richmond. General Admission & Sponsorship Packages available.

** A portion of all tickets and sponsorship packages are tax-deductible. **

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Johnathan Mayo at jmayo@exceltoexcellence.org

Robinson’s annual football camp will take place on Saturday, May 19th.

Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018
Event Check-in: 8:30 am – – 9:45 am
Camp hours: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Venue: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
Registration: $25.00 (Pre-registration required)  REGISTERVOLUNTEER