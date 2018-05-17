× “Excel 2 Excellence” Celebrity Waiter Event

RICHMOND, Va.– NFL Analyst and Superbowl Champion Michael Robinson is back in town to promote his “Excel 2 Excellence” program, which is in the process of turning the old Varina library into a learning center for youth and adults. “Excel 2 Excellence” is hosting the popular 2018 Celebrity Waiter event Friday, May 18th from 7pm – 11pm at Main Street Station and the public is invited.

The Celebrity Waiter event is a fundraising event with food and drinks being served by NFL and NBA stars that include:

Richard Sherman (49ers)

Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders)

Victor Cruz (Chicago Bears)

Morgan Moses (Washington Redskins)

Andre Branch (Miami Dolphins)

Maurice Canaday (Baltimore Ravens)

Matt Forte (NY Jets)

Steve Smith Sr. (Retired NFL)

Warren Sapp (Retired NFL)

Troy Daniels (Phoenix Suns)

Franco Harris (Steelers Retired)

You can find out more information and get your tickets here: http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/celebrity-waiter-2018.html

2018 Celebrity Waiter Experience, Friday, May 18, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Main Street Station, 1500 East Main Street, Richmond. General Admission & Sponsorship Packages available.

** A portion of all tickets and sponsorship packages are tax-deductible. **

For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Johnathan Mayo at jmayo@exceltoexcellence.org

Robinson’s annual football camp will take place on Saturday, May 19th.