“Excel 2 Excellence” Celebrity Waiter Event
RICHMOND, Va.– NFL Analyst and Superbowl Champion Michael Robinson is back in town to promote his “Excel 2 Excellence” program, which is in the process of turning the old Varina library into a learning center for youth and adults. “Excel 2 Excellence” is hosting the popular 2018 Celebrity Waiter event Friday, May 18th from 7pm – 11pm at Main Street Station and the public is invited.
The Celebrity Waiter event is a fundraising event with food and drinks being served by NFL and NBA stars that include:
- Richard Sherman (49ers)
- Marshawn Lynch (Oakland Raiders)
- Victor Cruz (Chicago Bears)
- Morgan Moses (Washington Redskins)
- Andre Branch (Miami Dolphins)
- Maurice Canaday (Baltimore Ravens)
- Matt Forte (NY Jets)
- Steve Smith Sr. (Retired NFL)
- Warren Sapp (Retired NFL)
- Troy Daniels (Phoenix Suns)
- Franco Harris (Steelers Retired)
You can find out more information and get your tickets here: http://www.exceltoexcellence.org/celebrity-waiter-2018.html
2018 Celebrity Waiter Experience, Friday, May 18, 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm at Main Street Station, 1500 East Main Street, Richmond. General Admission & Sponsorship Packages available.
** A portion of all tickets and sponsorship packages are tax-deductible. **
For sponsorship inquiries, please contact Johnathan Mayo at jmayo@exceltoexcellence.org
Robinson’s annual football camp will take place on Saturday, May 19th.
|Date: Saturday, May 19, 2018
Event Check-in: 8:30 am – – 9:45 am
Camp hours: 10:00 am – 3:00 pm
Venue: Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Center
Registration: $25.00 (Pre-registration required) REGISTERVOLUNTEER