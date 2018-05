Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Tropical moisture will combine with a broad and slow-moving upper-level trough to bring several days of high rain chances to the area. Expect a low chance of rain early morning, but widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms by afternoon and evening. A similar unsettled pattern is expected on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances will continue into the weekend, with the wetter of the two days coming on Saturday.

At least slight rain chances will continue into early next week.